Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsinsectphotoantiqueOxen Yoke (c. 1938) by Henry WaldeckOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 859 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2932 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseYoke for Oxen (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064019/yoke-for-oxen-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664583/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseHat Rack (Shaped Like Ox Yoke) (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083738/hat-rack-shaped-like-yoke-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseStoneware Jug (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081806/stoneware-jug-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseOxen Yoke (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080688/oxen-yoke-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRosette (1938) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081310/rosette-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseMoney Chest in Old Swedes Church (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080635/money-chest-old-swedes-church-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseKitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080443/kitchen-cupboard-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseClock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079346/clock-c-1938-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseGate-legged Table, Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080001/gate-legged-table-ball-claw-feet-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Yoke of Oxen (1935/1942) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069824/toy-yoke-oxen-19351942-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage insect animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847411/editable-vintage-insect-animal-design-element-setView licensePole Screen and Candlestand (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068023/pole-screen-and-candlestand-c-1936-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable real pressed butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseFan (c. 1938) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079846/fan-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997108/embroidery-butterflyView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084727/spur-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ginger cat, washi tape collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531218/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088164/spur-c-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079167/chest-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseCard Table (c. 1938) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079085/card-table-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10483162/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseBracelet (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073173/bracelet-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481967/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseCabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseSoldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081710/soldier-khaki-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license