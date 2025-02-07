rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingswax sealbutterphotoantique
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Gold wax seals, editable element collection
Gold wax seals, editable element collection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16611524/gold-wax-seals-editable-element-collectionView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002056/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Easter promotion blog banner template
Easter promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407597/easter-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001927/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080731/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001977/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080722/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404471/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061426/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404440/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster poster template
Vintage poster poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050980/vintage-poster-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002045/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089402/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sealing wax set, editable design element
Vintage sealing wax set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115780/vintage-sealing-wax-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080727/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404453/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080712/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404436/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089401/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404461/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089400/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg hunt blog banner template
Easter egg hunt blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407596/easter-egg-hunt-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Arm Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Arm Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080694/pa-german-arm-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080707/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082867/butter-mold-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Books poster template
Books poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053177/books-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080711/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002115/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080691/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404361/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license