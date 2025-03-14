Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourmoneylogopublic domainpaintingsbutterjewelryPa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 919 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3137 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTime management word png element, editable clock collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735069/time-management-word-png-element-editable-clock-collage-remixView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseLogo stamp mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891683/logo-stamp-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080722/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseCash for gold blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873777/cash-for-gold-blog-banner-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseDairy farm logo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828364/dairy-farm-logo-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee making 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460129/coffee-making-101-poster-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080731/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseArt school logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13644819/art-school-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080691/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseLove word element, editable diversify extreme font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945878/love-word-element-editable-diversify-extreme-font-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089402/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseResort hotel logo, editable aesthetic business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13724580/resort-hotel-logo-editable-aesthetic-business-branding-template-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061426/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597013/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee cafe Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591626/coffee-cafe-instagram-story-templateView licensePa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee making 101 Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460027/coffee-making-101-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080712/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop fashion logo template, editable branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7579557/imageView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080711/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop fashion logo template, editable branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580231/imageView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop fashion logo template, editable branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592235/imageView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080727/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee making 101 blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460026/coffee-making-101-blog-banner-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089400/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseStudio logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903957/studio-logo-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089401/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseStudio logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10913998/studio-logo-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Arm Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080694/pa-german-arm-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tropical fruit set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131307/watercolor-tropical-fruit-set-editable-design-elementView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080707/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licensePlant shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987138/plant-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076164/pa-german-shaving-basin-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license