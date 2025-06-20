Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbutterphotoantiquePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3128 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080722/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable milk & cookies mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520172/editable-milk-cookies-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable milk & cookies mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519353/editable-milk-cookies-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licensePa. German Arm Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080694/pa-german-arm-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061426/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089400/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089402/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080727/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080691/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate chip cookies border background, digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12052838/chocolate-chip-cookies-border-background-digital-paint-illustrationView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080707/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licensePa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076164/pa-german-shaving-basin-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseFestive cookie recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466375/festive-cookie-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067414/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080711/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license