Pa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082000/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Batter Jug (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078582/batter-jug-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073459/cask-probably-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080754/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Enamel Pitcher (c. 1941) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087746/enamel-pitcher-c-1941-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083173/copper-kettle-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Teapot (c. 1941) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088264/toleware-teapot-c-1941-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Mug (1935/1942) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061335/mug-19351942-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Demi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074310/demi-john-pottery-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076112/pa-german-jug-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Teapot (c. 1938) by J J O Neill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081920/teapot-c-1938-neillFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080961/pennsylvania-german-puzzle-jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1936) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067805/pewter-teapot-c-1936-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081653/silver-teapot-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228769/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081975/tin-teapot-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087877/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license