Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaincoffeedrawingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Filippo PorrecaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3051 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080511/lantern-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080789/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080751/pa-german-cider-jug-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080118/hand-lantern-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079945/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseTrusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1938) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081656/silver-teapot-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePewter Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Burton Ewinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067633/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067353/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Vincent Caranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077166/silver-coffee-pot-c-1937-vincent-caranoFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePewter Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Eugene Barrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067623/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1936-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTin Teapot (c. 1938) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081975/tin-teapot-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081649/silver-teapot-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081653/silver-teapot-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseTeapot (c. 1938) by Douglas Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081924/teapot-c-1938-douglas-coxFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1939) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084168/pa-german-trivet-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082000/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseShadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford and Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089477/pa-german-trivet-c-1940-mildred-ford-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1938) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081637/silver-teapot-c-1938-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseNature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076370/pewter-teapot-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license