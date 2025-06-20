Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotojarantiquebowlPa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin ShirenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2871 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseJar with Cover (c. 1939) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083850/jar-with-cover-c-1939-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081014/pitcher-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080687/pa-german-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (c. 1940) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089000/bowl-c-1940-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892644/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Earthenware Bowl (c. 1938) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080796/pa-german-earthenware-bowl-c-1938-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseGemel Bottle (c. 1937) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074989/gemel-bottle-c-1937-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseBlown Glass (c. 1937) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073042/blown-glass-c-1937-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087073/vase-c-1940-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlown Glass (1935/1942) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059184/blown-glass-19351942-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071967/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683011/ceramic-craft-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseArt & craft fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680672/art-craft-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of acai bowl's ingredients element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000680/photo-acai-bowls-ingredients-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Spice Jar (c. 1938) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080847/pa-german-spice-jar-c-1938-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of acai bowl's ingredients element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000681/photo-acai-bowls-ingredients-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Covered Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080766/pa-german-covered-jar-c-1938-william-antrimFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseSugar Bowl (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081843/sugar-bowl-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of acai bowl's ingredients element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000686/photo-acai-bowls-ingredients-element-set-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of acai bowl's ingredients element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000678/photo-acai-bowls-ingredients-element-set-editable-designView licensePreserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable olive oil design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545817/editable-olive-oil-design-element-setView licenseJar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131952/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView licenseWater Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082212/water-filter-and-cooler-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCuspidor (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087653/cuspidor-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license