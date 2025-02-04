rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrim
Save
Edit Image
pottery paintingartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotovasecan
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Covered Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Covered Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080766/pa-german-covered-jar-c-1938-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Jar (c. 1937) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Jar (c. 1937) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076119/pa-german-jar-c-1937-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Flower Pot and Tray (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Flower Pot and Tray (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067394/pa-german-flower-pot-and-tray-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Crock (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079501/crock-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Jar (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Jar (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067401/pa-german-jar-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066755/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Small Pot (c. 1953) by Yolande Delasser
Small Pot (c. 1953) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088901/small-pot-c-1953-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Pa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084130/pa-german-jar-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Drinking Mug (c. 1938) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Drinking Mug (c. 1938) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080760/pa-german-drinking-mug-c-1938-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080377/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
Pa. German Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076114/pa-german-jar-with-cover-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
Crock (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065301/crock-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079502/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060373/earthen-churn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic craft workshop poster template, editable gradient design
Ceramic craft workshop poster template, editable gradient design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18789190/ceramic-craft-workshop-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Elsie Wein
Crock (c. 1938) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079475/crock-c-1938-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Clay vase mockup, bubble art design
Clay vase mockup, bubble art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7529738/clay-vase-mockup-bubble-art-designView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Friends & friendship quote Facebook story template
Friends & friendship quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789761/friends-friendship-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license