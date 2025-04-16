rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Painted Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbox
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079188/chest-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079187/chest-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Dower Chest (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061460/pa-german-dower-chest-19351942-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722133/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067338/pa-german-chest-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Pa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080749/pa-german-chest-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080777/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Betty Jean Davis
Pa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Betty Jean Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080753/pa-german-chest-c-1938-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davis
Pa. German Chest (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084124/pa-german-chest-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089447/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080855/pa-german-table-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716061/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716102/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067381/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730487/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Hanging Cupboard (c. 1938) by David Dorfman
Pa. German Hanging Cupboard (c. 1938) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080801/pa-german-hanging-cupboard-c-1938-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Bride's Box (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Bride's Box (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067325/pa-german-brides-box-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081410/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721749/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076030/pa-german-band-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721774/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067380/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715443/christmas-party-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076060/pa-german-chest-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Pink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
Pink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721225/pink-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license