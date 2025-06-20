Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainplatepaintingsphotoantiquecc0Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto CapelliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 997 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3317 x 3991 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080831/pa-german-plate-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084148/pa-german-plate-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080471/lamp-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licensePa. German Jardiniere (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084135/pa-german-jardiniere-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078703/bowl-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseChristmas Light (1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079262/christmas-light-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePitcher (1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081048/pitcher-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Parrot (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084129/pa-german-parrot-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081032/pitcher-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseRing Bottle (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086618/ring-bottle-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075413/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWater or Wine Keg (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087109/water-wine-keg-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTumbler (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077812/tumbler-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (probably 1937/1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076443/pitcher-probably-19371938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089359/crock-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087876/jar-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseButter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089048/butter-churn-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027536/live-performance-instagram-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086200/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license