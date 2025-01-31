rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourcoinmoneypublic domainplatepaintingsknife
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084148/pa-german-plate-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080819/pa-german-plate-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089461/pa-german-plate-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084260/plate-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Plate (1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Plate (1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084258/plate-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076130/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clark
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082190/watch-key-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067211/mourning-pendants-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978348/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928160/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Lamp (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080471/lamp-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985620/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089460/pa-german-plate-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928224/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348803/porcelain-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076132/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946350/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Pa. German Parrot (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Parrot (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084129/pa-german-parrot-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900843/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087877/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Baby dish editable mockup
Baby dish editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304444/baby-dish-editable-mockupView license
Powder Horn (1938) by J J O Neill
Powder Horn (1938) by J J O Neill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081110/powder-horn-1938-neillFree Image from public domain license
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986153/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081032/pitcher-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic plate mockup, editable design
Ceramic plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895016/ceramic-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Pa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080785/pa-german-flatiron-holder-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license