Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturewallpublic domainpaintingsphotocornerPa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (1938) by Austin L DavisonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 963 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3286 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLaundry room wall editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11095880/laundry-room-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView licensePa. German Dresser (1935/1942) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061459/pa-german-dresser-19351942-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080749/pa-german-chest-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Spice Box (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080838/pa-german-spice-box-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable modern cafe exterior and sign mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15508063/editable-modern-cafe-exterior-and-sign-mockupView licensePa. German Hanging Cupboard (c. 1938) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080801/pa-german-hanging-cupboard-c-1938-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15285883/editable-photo-frame-mockup-designView licensePa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChina Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088602/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534388/picture-frame-editable-mockupView licenseHanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseModern living room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670205/modern-living-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseTwo Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077807/two-wall-doors-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseTavern Table (Top Missing) (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081907/tavern-table-top-missing-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399927/picture-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseRefectory Table (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081242/refectory-table-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable retro living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892937/picture-frame-mockup-editable-retro-living-roomView licensePainted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957291/furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKas (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083864/kas-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893320/picture-frame-mockup-editable-wall-decorView licenseDecorative Panel Under Window (c. 1938) by Albert Pratthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079573/decorative-panel-under-window-c-1938-albert-prattFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePainted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080881/painted-wooden-chest-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSecretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081403/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893170/picture-frame-mockup-editable-wall-decorView licenseMiniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseOld Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license