Pa. German Waffle Iron (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
Honey bee farm Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855005/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView license
Sauce Pan (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081378/sauce-pan-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082071/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080347/iron-stand-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Animal insect element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004484/animal-insect-element-set-editable-designView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082073/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Farm fresh logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11846294/farm-fresh-logo-template-editable-textView license
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078814/butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Farm fresh logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11845963/farm-fresh-logo-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1937) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076170/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1937-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Insect set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091280/insect-set-editable-design-elementView license
Toaster (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081980/toaster-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Farm fresh poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663053/farm-fresh-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080824/pa-german-plate-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Honey bee farm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614909/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butt of Side Hinge (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080739/pa-german-butt-side-hinge-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Honey bee farm poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668519/honey-bee-farm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Pie Marker (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080810/pa-german-pie-marker-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080808/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Farm animal, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380981/farm-animal-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080786/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Honey bee farm Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451381/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView license
Roasting Stand with Drip Pan (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081290/roasting-stand-with-drip-pan-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Farm animal, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380516/farm-animal-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088642/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Farm animals poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526167/farm-animals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080793/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Honey bee farm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537765/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080791/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
Honey bee farm Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668539/honey-bee-farm-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080781/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Honey bee farm Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538121/honey-bee-farm-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080787/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Honey bee farm Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12675954/honey-bee-farm-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Miner's Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080608/miners-candle-holder-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain license