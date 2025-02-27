Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domainplatedrawingstablecoffee tablephotoPa. German Trivet (c. 1938) by Herman BaderOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3059 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic dining corner background, furniture doodle border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282350/aesthetic-dining-corner-background-furniture-doodle-border-editable-designView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080787/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic dining corner desktop wallpaper, furniture doodle background, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282511/png-aesthetic-background-blank-spaceView licenseGerman Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080033/german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078478/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room editable mockup, interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642039/living-room-editable-mockup-interiorView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1939) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084168/pa-german-trivet-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909619/living-room-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078486/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseLuana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510082/luana-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082077/trivet-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoffee Grinder (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083144/coffee-grinder-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseCafe interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13316729/cafe-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCoffee Grinder (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065159/coffee-grinder-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic dining corner purple background, furniture doodle border, editable instagram posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282353/png-background-blank-space-coffee-tableView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085017/trivet-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licenseMenu card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616249/menu-card-editable-mockupView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082074/trivet-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture shop Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18581334/furniture-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088321/trivet-c-1941-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseBrown furniture collage element, living room designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548848/brown-furniture-collage-element-living-room-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077766/trivet-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346728/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076104/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseRetro living room with armchair editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679662/retro-living-room-with-armchair-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082073/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseBook & cafe logo, editable vintage business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13643851/book-cafe-logo-editable-vintage-business-branding-template-designView licenseSwing Torch (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071977/swing-torch-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseLaptop workstation aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813531/laptop-workstation-aesthetic-remixView licensePa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080855/pa-german-table-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, Japandi interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719472/editable-picture-frame-mockup-japandi-interiorView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078085/weather-vane-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license