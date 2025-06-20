Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsboxphotocc0creative commons 0Painted Panel (c. 1938) by Frank GrayOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 473 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 1614 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseToleware Tin Box (c. 1938) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082021/toleware-tin-box-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082012/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseInkwell (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080315/inkwell-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTin Oblong Box (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081972/tin-oblong-box-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLunch Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080560/lunch-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseToleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBox (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082767/box-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseButton Hook (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079005/button-hook-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWash Bowl (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082193/wash-bowl-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080405/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080402/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081039/pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFire Dogs or Andirons (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079912/fire-dogs-andirons-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOwl Pitcher (c. 1938) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080692/owl-pitcher-c-1938-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHand Needlework (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080138/hand-needlework-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEaster rabbit, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721685/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseSqueak Toy Kitten (c. 1938) by Frank McEnteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081751/squeak-toy-kitten-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain licenseEaster rabbit, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721741/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseWash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082189/wash-bowl-and-pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715487/christmas-party-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080959/pembroke-table-c-1938-henry-granet-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license