rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
A Connecticut-type Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
A Connecticut-type Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073976/connecticut-type-hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Guilford Painted Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Guilford Painted Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066233/guilford-painted-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080881/painted-wooden-chest-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Highboy (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075212/highboy-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079206/chest-drawers-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066306/hartford-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Drawer Sunflower Chest - side view (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Two Drawer Sunflower Chest - side view (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072229/two-drawer-sunflower-chest-side-view-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081403/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083032/chest-with-drawers-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079205/chest-on-chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Side View of Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Side View of Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071044/side-view-hartford-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license