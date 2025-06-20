Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefabricpatternsartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationphotoPatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Alois E UlrichOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 889 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3033 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licensePatchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061578/patchwork-quilt-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseSilk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081543/silk-couch-cover-c-1938-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseCoverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059857/coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseApplique Quilt (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058837/applique-quilt-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070146/coverlet-fragment-c-1936-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCoverlet (1938) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079447/coverlet-1938-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseCrib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065275/crib-coverlet-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080919/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076634/quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseGardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059844/coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076251/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseBlank notes Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599089/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213146/vegan-product-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseHand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080140/hand-made-quilt-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt (c. 1940) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086565/quilt-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063971/woven-coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseHousewarming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView licenseInfant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license