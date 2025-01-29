rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Peavy (1938) by Max Fernekes
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifeelectronicsphotodagger
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Paper Knife (c. 1938) by Max Fernekes
Paper Knife (c. 1938) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080882/paper-knife-c-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hay Knife (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Hay Knife (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080197/hay-knife-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Crime book cover template
Crime book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView license
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Male grooming poster template, editable text and design
Male grooming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499381/male-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Demon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Demon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Rain Gutter Stirrup (1939) by Harold Ballerd
Rain Gutter Stirrup (1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084398/rain-gutter-stirrup-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Beige paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Billethead (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
Billethead (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078622/billethead-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Spit (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Spit (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081729/spit-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081728/spokeshave-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Sturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Sturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081837/sturgeon-spear-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062775/shaker-door-latch-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Corn Planter (c. 1938) by Max Fernekes
Corn Planter (c. 1938) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079423/corn-planter-c-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license