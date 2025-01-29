Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifeelectronicsphotodaggerPeavy (1938) by Max FernekesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 908 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3101 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePaper Knife (c. 1938) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080882/paper-knife-c-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHay Knife (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080197/hay-knife-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseCandle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseMale grooming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499381/male-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTrammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRain Gutter Stirrup (1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084398/rain-gutter-stirrup-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseBillethead (c. 1938) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078622/billethead-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDrawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSpit (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081729/spit-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSpokeshave (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081728/spokeshave-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081837/sturgeon-spear-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062775/shaker-door-latch-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGrum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseCorn Planter (c. 1938) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079423/corn-planter-c-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license