Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagequiltartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotorugcc0Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1938) by Henry GranetOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1106 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3734 x 3440 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseSwatches from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084841/swatches-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseBedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licensePembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080959/pembroke-table-c-1938-henry-granet-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080922/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePadded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licensePatchwork Quilt with Eagles (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080947/patchwork-quilt-with-eagles-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWall poster editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11536906/wall-poster-editable-mockupView licenseSilk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081543/silk-couch-cover-c-1938-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseFloral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081207/quilt-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713096/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081196/quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseInfant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075326/infants-quilt-detail-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup element, Ludovit Cordak's landscape painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544201/png-art-blank-space-copyView licenseEagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseValance (c. 1938) by Mae A Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082115/valance-c-1938-mae-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTurkey Track Quilt (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088343/turkey-track-quilt-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license