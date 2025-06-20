Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanttreeartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquePestle and Mortar (c. 1938) by John SwientochowskiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 958 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3269 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086397/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075928/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Eugene Barrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075929/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor tree illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15188414/editable-watercolor-tree-illustration-design-element-setView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082220/weather-vane-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406857/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseTwo Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416431/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseLock, Key, Hinge (c. 1938) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080538/lock-key-hinge-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418695/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseOx Collar (1938) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080700/collar-1938-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseMiniature Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067144/miniature-bellows-bottle-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416439/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseEye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079849/eye-bolt-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor tree illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15188527/editable-watercolor-tree-illustration-design-element-setView licenseToddy Ladle (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084924/toddy-ladle-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licensePipe (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070214/pipe-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor tree illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15188458/editable-watercolor-tree-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1937) by William Spieckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076908/sewing-bird-c-1937-william-spieckerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor tree illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15189701/editable-watercolor-tree-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081741/spur-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor tree illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15188372/editable-watercolor-tree-illustration-design-element-setView licenseBishop Hill: Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078637/bishop-hill-coffee-pot-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseSpinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081725/spinning-wheel-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor tree illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15188274/editable-watercolor-tree-illustration-design-element-setView licenseMortar and Pestle Sign (c. 1939) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084032/mortar-and-pestle-sign-c-1939-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor tree illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15188590/editable-watercolor-tree-illustration-design-element-setView licenseBarber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044033/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879921/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Albert Pratthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081737/spur-c-1938-albert-prattFree Image from public domain license