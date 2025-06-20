rawpixel
Pestle and Mortar (c. 1938) by John Swientochowski
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Edward Bashaw
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Eugene Barrell
Vintage people remix
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
Editable Watercolor tree illustration design element set
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Moll
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Lock, Key, Hinge (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Ox Collar (1938) by Alexander Anderson
White tea label template
Miniature Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Eye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secor
Editable Watercolor tree illustration design element set
Toddy Ladle (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Pipe (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
Editable Watercolor tree illustration design element set
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by William Spiecker
Editable Watercolor tree illustration design element set
Spur (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Editable Watercolor tree illustration design element set
Bishop Hill: Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Spinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
Editable Watercolor tree illustration design element set
Mortar and Pestle Sign (c. 1939) by Sydney Roberts
Editable Watercolor tree illustration design element set
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Watercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Spur (c. 1938) by Albert Pratt
