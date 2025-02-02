Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesportsartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotovasePestle (1938) by Alfonso MorenoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3125 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseButter Scoop (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089069/butter-scoop-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseScoop (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081392/scoop-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1936) by John R Towershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071451/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1936-john-towersFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseCandlestand (1936) by Max Schwartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064520/candlestand-1936-max-schwartzFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTilt Top Table (c. 1937) by Dorothy Handyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077637/tilt-top-table-c-1937-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseCaddy Spoon (1822/23) by Joseph Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790897/caddy-spoon-182223-joseph-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShaker Box (1941) by Peter Antonellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088069/shaker-box-1941-peter-antonelliFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseStern Board (c. 1939) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084773/stern-board-c-1939-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088747/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden Pail (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072685/wooden-pail-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseCaddy Spoon (1810/11) by Joseph Willmorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791820/caddy-spoon-181011-joseph-willmoreFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLadle (c. 1850) by J Warnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784147/ladle-c-1850-warnerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseMarking Gauge for Barrels (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083976/marking-gauge-for-barrels-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLaarzenknecht (c. 1934) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749608/laarzenknecht-c-1934-anonymousFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of Nordic Kitchen Jar, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418674/photo-nordic-kitchen-jar-editable-design-element-setView licenseSugar Spoonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662059/sugar-spoonFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of Nordic Kitchen Jar, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418671/photo-nordic-kitchen-jar-editable-design-element-setView licenseOntwerp voor een lepel en een vork (c. 1874 - c. 1932) by Mathieu Lauwerikshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13790542/ontwerp-voor-een-lepel-een-vork-c-1874-1932-mathieu-lauweriksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Painting green art creativity.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13083119/png-painting-green-art-creativity-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseSoup Ladlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662303/soup-ladleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseGrain Basket (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080059/grain-basket-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseChandelier creativity painting glowing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14046016/chandelier-creativity-painting-glowingView license