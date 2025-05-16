rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Piece of Homespun Wool (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarke
Save
Edit Image
woolfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslinen
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage torn-paper frame background
Editable vintage torn-paper frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517168/editable-vintage-torn-paper-frame-backgroundView license
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border pink background
Editable vintage border pink background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517174/editable-vintage-border-pink-backgroundView license
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078392/zoar-cloth-samples-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border textured background
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Cotton Thread Scarf (c. 1938) by Walter W Jennings
Cotton Thread Scarf (c. 1938) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079431/cotton-thread-scarf-c-1938-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Zoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085296/zoar-plaids-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517210/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView license
Homespun Wool (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
Homespun Wool (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080231/homespun-wool-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border textured background
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517206/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079815/economy-scarf-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Hand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075145/hand-woven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079441/coverlet-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Homespun Linen (1938) by Marjorie McIntyre
Homespun Linen (1938) by Marjorie McIntyre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080230/homespun-linen-1938-marjorie-mcintyreFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bowl (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarke
Bowl (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073136/bowl-c-1937-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Edward DiGennero
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081788/stencilled-floor-c-1938-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080392/jerga-carpet-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Editable wall mockup, projecting design
Editable wall mockup, projecting design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056620/editable-wall-mockup-projecting-designView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081791/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680898/are-recruiting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brooch (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarke
Brooch (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078755/brooch-c-1938-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Parian Ware Tie Back (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Parian Ware Tie Back (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080905/parian-ware-tie-back-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Wool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
Wool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082377/wool-cushion-top-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Homespun Bedspread (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
Homespun Bedspread (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060894/homespun-bedspread-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079613/doll-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license