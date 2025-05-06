Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingslampmugoilphotoPewter Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter HochstrasserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3116 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable mug mockup, Vincent Van Gogh's Wheat Field with Cypresses print, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869223/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseOil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080675/oil-lamp-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893943/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079292/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseBarn Decoration (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078570/barn-decoration-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseVenice travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893944/venice-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080507/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748328/painting-workshop-facebook-post-templateView licenseCandelabra (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079012/candelabra-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539700/diwali-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080509/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714136/special-coffee-poster-templateView licenseStand for Incense Burner (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081750/stand-for-incense-burner-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual Diwali blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539666/virtual-diwali-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080504/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081113/pottery-lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseSmart home system Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667697/smart-home-system-instagram-post-templateView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080508/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseAdvanced technology Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667701/advanced-technology-instagram-post-templateView licenseScepter (Lumberjack Carving) (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081376/scepter-lumberjack-carving-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073886/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699225/editable-rabbit-wearing-blue-pajamas-character-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073769/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali oil lamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080781/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073776/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075249/hitching-post-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632704/coffee-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCigar Store Turk (c. 1936) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065112/cigar-store-turk-c-1936-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseHot chocolate Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271208/hot-chocolate-instagram-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Turk (c. 1936) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065105/cigar-store-turk-c-1936-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23506082/image-border-jungle-flowerView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073767/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee break poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714153/coffee-break-poster-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073824/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license