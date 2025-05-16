Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingspinjewelryphotoPin Tray (1938) by John CookeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 976 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3333 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465716/woman-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseFood Chopper (c. 1938) by Earl Butlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079972/food-chopper-c-1938-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10309017/woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseWedding Cake (c. 1938) by John Koehlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082281/wedding-cake-c-1938-john-koehlFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686728/love-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePincushion (c. 1938) by M Louise Kenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080989/pincushion-c-1938-louise-kentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChintzes from Quilt (c. 1938) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079255/chintzes-from-quilt-c-1938-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licensePaint your dreams Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14823686/paint-your-dreams-instagram-story-templateView licenseRetablo - The Holy Family (c. 1938) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081268/retablo-the-holy-family-c-1938-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978844/visit-italy-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBrooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078769/brooch-and-earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493789/painting-workshop-facebook-story-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079476/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347219/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseChintz Square (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079260/chintz-square-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991829/visit-italy-poster-templateView licenseKnit Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Dolores Haupthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080468/knit-beaded-bag-c-1938-dolores-hauptFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272907/make-art-your-hobby-inspiration-templateView licenseWindow Seat Cover (c. 1938) by Mrs Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082332/window-seat-cover-c-1938-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseMagic quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821600/magic-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080820/pa-german-plate-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePottery Pig (c. 1938) by John Wintershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081111/pottery-pig-c-1938-john-wintersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080826/pa-german-plate-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077850/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseGirls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389025/girls-picnic-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseRing (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081261/ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891803/watercolor-valentines-cupid-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081171/printed-textile-c-1938-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870460/watercolor-valentines-cupid-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Decoration (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082176/wall-decoration-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePatchwork Quilt with Eagles (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080947/patchwork-quilt-with-eagles-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Tufted Wool Rug (c. 1938) by Orville A Carrollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081493/shaker-tufted-wool-rug-c-1938-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080375/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license