Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejohn matulisartwatercolourpublic domainplatepaintingspiephotoPie Plate (c. 1938) by John MatulisOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 937 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPumpkin pie Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476275/pumpkin-pie-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall Plate or Saucer (c. 1937) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077301/small-plate-saucer-c-1937-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pumpkin pie, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477639/editable-pumpkin-pie-food-digital-artView licenseMuse with a Scroll (c. 1938) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080650/muse-with-scroll-c-1938-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pumpkin pie, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519331/editable-pumpkin-pie-food-digital-artView licenseTavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086937/tavern-sign-temperance-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pumpkin pie background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514881/editable-pumpkin-pie-background-food-digital-artView licensePreserve Jar (c. 1936) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068069/preserve-jar-c-1936-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pumpkin pie background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416750/editable-pumpkin-pie-background-food-digital-artView licensePie Plate (c. 1938) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080987/pie-plate-c-1938-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pie design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075767/watercolor-pie-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pumpkin pie png element, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476243/editable-pumpkin-pie-png-element-food-digital-artView licenseStoneware Jug (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081822/stoneware-jug-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licensePumpkin pie Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932890/pumpkin-pie-facebook-post-templateView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081804/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pie design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075776/watercolor-pie-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChoir Rail (1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079252/choir-rail-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween food Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538446/halloween-food-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMantle Clock (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080576/mantle-clock-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseLemon cheesecake background, dessert illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978481/lemon-cheesecake-background-dessert-illustration-editable-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081812/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licensePumpkin pie Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704644/pumpkin-pie-instagram-post-templateView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081809/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseCakes background, editable digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12054385/cakes-background-editable-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseLighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080532/lighter-mecha-for-flint-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Autumn food design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239270/watercolor-autumn-food-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseDog Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079624/dog-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseLemon cheesecake background, dessert illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978473/lemon-cheesecake-background-dessert-illustration-editable-designView licenseTavern Sign (c. 1940) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086926/tavern-sign-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseLemon cheesecake, dessert png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979606/lemon-cheesecake-dessert-png-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Pie Marker (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080810/pa-german-pie-marker-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseSpooky cookie recipes Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537869/spooky-cookie-recipes-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHumidor (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080273/humidor-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licensePumpkin pie Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829285/pumpkin-pie-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pie design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075697/watercolor-pie-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079476/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCherry pie post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661961/cherry-pie-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGreyhound (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080068/greyhound-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license