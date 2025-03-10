Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballfacesportspersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingPipe Bowl (c. 1938) by Carl KeksiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 926 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3162 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKids sports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526804/kids-sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Stirrup (c. 1938) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082365/wooden-stirrup-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526818/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088238/sugar-scoop-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseDouble Rig Saddle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079691/double-rig-saddle-c-1938-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081757/spur-c-1938-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472164/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBirch Bark Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059139/birch-bark-cape-collar-19351942-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597031/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaddle Stirrup (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081320/saddle-stirrup-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseToy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560550/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePunch and Judy Penny Bank (c. 1939) by Cushman Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084361/punch-and-judy-penny-bank-c-1939-cushman-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082343/womans-shoe-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428071/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081484/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican football athlete, sport editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10227568/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView licenseLeather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083930/leather-fire-bucket-c-1939-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428057/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licensePipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076409/pipe-bowl-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481461/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanto (c. 1937) by Ranka S Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076859/santo-c-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381455/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Spur (c. 1940) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087230/womans-spur-c-1940-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOregon Boot Satchel (1935/1942) by A R Tolmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061412/oregon-boot-satchel-19351942-tolmanFree Image from public domain licenseOpen tryouts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460191/open-tryouts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081759/spur-c-1938-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481466/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWallet (c. 1936) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072375/wallet-c-1936-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseCap mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715823/cap-mockup-editable-designView licenseGloves (c. 1937) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075040/gloves-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryouts blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428928/baseball-tryouts-blog-banner-templateView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073212/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381430/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShoe (c. 1938) by Arlington Gregghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081531/shoe-c-1938-arlington-greggFree Image from public domain license