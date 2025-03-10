rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pipe Bowl (c. 1938) by Carl Keksi
Save
Edit Image
baseballfacesportspersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothing
Kids sports club Instagram post template, editable text
Kids sports club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526804/kids-sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Stirrup (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
Wooden Stirrup (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082365/wooden-stirrup-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526818/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Sugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088238/sugar-scoop-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Baseball lessons Instagram post template
Baseball lessons Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView license
Double Rig Saddle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
Double Rig Saddle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079691/double-rig-saddle-c-1938-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license
Sports day competition Instagram post template
Sports day competition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Arthur P Reynolds
Spur (c. 1938) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081757/spur-c-1938-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472164/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Birch Bark Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Charles Charon
Birch Bark Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059139/birch-bark-cape-collar-19351942-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597031/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saddle Stirrup (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Saddle Stirrup (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081320/saddle-stirrup-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match, creative sports collage, editable design
Baseball match, creative sports collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView license
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560550/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Punch and Judy Penny Bank (c. 1939) by Cushman Parker
Punch and Judy Penny Bank (c. 1939) by Cushman Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084361/punch-and-judy-penny-bank-c-1939-cushman-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Woman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082343/womans-shoe-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Facebook post template
Baseball Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428071/baseball-facebook-post-templateView license
Shaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Shaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081484/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
American football athlete, sport editable remix
American football athlete, sport editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10227568/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView license
Leather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffman
Leather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083930/leather-fire-bucket-c-1939-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Facebook post template
Baseball Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428057/baseball-facebook-post-templateView license
Pipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
Pipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076409/pipe-bowl-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Baseball tryout Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball tryout Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481461/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Santo (c. 1937) by Ranka S Woods
Santo (c. 1937) by Ranka S Woods
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076859/santo-c-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381455/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Spur (c. 1940) by Ethel Dougan
Woman's Spur (c. 1940) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087230/womans-spur-c-1940-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Oregon Boot Satchel (1935/1942) by A R Tolman
Oregon Boot Satchel (1935/1942) by A R Tolman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061412/oregon-boot-satchel-19351942-tolmanFree Image from public domain license
Open tryouts Instagram post template, editable text
Open tryouts Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460191/open-tryouts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Robert W R Taylor
Spur (c. 1938) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081759/spur-c-1938-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481466/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wallet (c. 1936) by Hugh Clarke
Wallet (c. 1936) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072375/wallet-c-1936-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Cap mockup, editable design
Cap mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715823/cap-mockup-editable-designView license
Gloves (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
Gloves (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075040/gloves-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Baseball tryouts blog banner template
Baseball tryouts blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428928/baseball-tryouts-blog-banner-templateView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
Brooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073212/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381430/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shoe (c. 1938) by Arlington Gregg
Shoe (c. 1938) by Arlington Gregg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081531/shoe-c-1938-arlington-greggFree Image from public domain license