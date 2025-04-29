rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasejarantique
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
Pa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080758/pa-german-covered-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gemel Bottle (c. 1937) by Alvin Shiren
Gemel Bottle (c. 1937) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074989/gemel-bottle-c-1937-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080687/pa-german-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Blown Glass (1935/1942) by Alvin Shiren
Blown Glass (1935/1942) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059184/blown-glass-19351942-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Jar with Cover (c. 1939) by Alvin Shiren
Jar with Cover (c. 1939) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083850/jar-with-cover-c-1939-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Bowl (c. 1940) by Alvin Shiren
Bowl (c. 1940) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089000/bowl-c-1940-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084242/pitcher-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Marie Mitchell
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081059/pitcher-c-1938-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Pitcher w/ Hound Handle (probably 1938) by Edith Miller
Pitcher w/ Hound Handle (probably 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081049/pitcher-hound-handle-probably-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081038/pitcher-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084266/pitcher-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Crockery Flower Vase (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Crockery Flower Vase (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079513/crockery-flower-vase-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079942/five-gallon-churn-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license