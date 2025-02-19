Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsmugphotocupjarPitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred WalbeckOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 940 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3209 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082219/water-pitcher-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseBottle (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064436/bottle-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069458/pitcher-19351942-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licenseStone Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081785/stone-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseFood restaurant open Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14658024/food-restaurant-open-instagram-post-templateView licenseBishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064333/bishop-hill-pitcher-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseIced mocha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14657922/iced-mocha-instagram-post-templateView licensePottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081113/pottery-lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee lover community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500488/coffee-lover-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081015/pitcher-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseToby Pottery Jug (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081996/toby-pottery-jug-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee lover community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662437/coffee-lover-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDog Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079624/dog-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseNow brewing, cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512571/now-brewing-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licensePa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licenseBennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePewter Cream Pitcher (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084215/pewter-cream-pitcher-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseDining table at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10662950/dining-table-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseJug (c. 1939) by Alfred Paryshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083871/jug-c-1939-alfred-parysFree Image from public domain license