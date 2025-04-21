rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Save
Edit Image
frank fumagalliartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotocup
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074155/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076475/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086468/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086470/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView license
Wash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Wash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082189/wash-bowl-and-pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Lamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086233/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080405/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080402/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074161/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070222/pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Blown Glass - Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Blown Glass - Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088945/blown-glass-pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076484/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Small Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Dana
Small Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081683/small-pitcher-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Mug (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Mug (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086419/mug-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081015/pitcher-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Pitcher (probably 1937/1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (probably 1937/1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076444/pitcher-probably-19371938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mug (1935/1942) by Frank Fumagalli
Mug (1935/1942) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061351/mug-19351942-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Wick Lamp (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
Wick Lamp (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082310/wick-lamp-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain license