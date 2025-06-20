Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotohumanantiquePitcher (c. 1938) by John TarantinoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1016 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3463 x 4090 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseTorn Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24156396/torn-paper-effectView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072481/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman illustration, celestial black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235943/woman-illustration-celestial-black-background-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070254/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070182/cream-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseInstitution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseExpressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070235/pitcher-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081033/pitcher-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCreamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070175/creamer-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseCruet (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065340/cruet-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseballoon shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597399/balloon-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076432/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePewter Pitcher (1935/1942) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061731/pewter-pitcher-19351942-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080044/glass-water-pitcher-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licensePeople at park editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596557/people-park-editable-design-community-remixView licenseRockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081278/rockingham-pitcher-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059871/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080375/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license