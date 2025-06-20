rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotohumanantique
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Torn Paper Effect
Torn Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24156396/torn-paper-effectView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072481/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235943/woman-illustration-celestial-black-background-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070254/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Cream Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070182/cream-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Expressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
Expressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Cutting
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070235/pitcher-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081033/pitcher-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Creamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Creamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070175/creamer-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Cruet (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Cruet (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065340/cruet-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
balloon shop Instagram post template, editable text
balloon shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597399/balloon-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076432/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pewter Pitcher (1935/1942) by John Oster
Pewter Pitcher (1935/1942) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061731/pewter-pitcher-19351942-john-osterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Glass Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080044/glass-water-pitcher-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
People at park editable design, community remix
People at park editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596557/people-park-editable-design-community-remixView license
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081278/rockingham-pitcher-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059871/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080375/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license