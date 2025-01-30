rawpixel
Policeman Hand Puppet (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Cigar Store Scotchman (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
"Punch" Clown Puppet (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
"Barnacle Bill" Puppet (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Counseling Instagram post template
Horn Cup (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Business people are joining hands together
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
Business people are joining hands together
Soldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
Png SEO specialist editable element, transparent background
Puppet: "Punch" (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Street hoodie editable mockup, fashion design
Civil War Soldier (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Green poster mockup, editable design
"Sinbad" Marionette (c. 1938) by George File
Boys at beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Minstrel Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Boys at beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
The Navigator (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Business people are joining hands together
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Business people are joining hands together
Puppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Png business development manager editable element, transparent background
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Men's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product design
Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
