rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Porcelain Vase (c. 1938) by Herbert Gallager
Save
Edit Image
arthumanpaintingspersonphotopublic domainvasewatercolor
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewart
Toleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080384/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080353/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443872/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Robineau Scarab Vase (c. 1938) by Richard Whitaker
Robineau Scarab Vase (c. 1938) by Richard Whitaker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081283/robineau-scarab-vase-c-1938-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Covered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
Covered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089207/covered-sugar-bowl-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Stone Flask (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Stone Flask (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081787/stone-flask-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Gate Post Top (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
Gate Post Top (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080011/gate-post-top-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Water Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Water Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082212/water-filter-and-cooler-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081138/preserving-jar-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bowl (c. 1938) by Van Silvay
Bowl (c. 1938) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078707/bowl-c-1938-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Rose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Rose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076799/rose-petal-jar-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Floral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Floral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349664/floral-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Two-Handled Crock (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Two-Handled Crock (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072228/two-handled-crock-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080425/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640213/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Milk Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
Milk Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067145/milk-glass-vase-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354728/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10309017/woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Rose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Rose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076800/rose-petal-jar-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license