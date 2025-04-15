Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifepowderjewelryPowder Horn (1938) by J J O NeillOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1078 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3722 x 3343 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseDrawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licenseSpokeshave (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081728/spokeshave-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHay Knife (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080197/hay-knife-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseForest paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233861/forest-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082190/watch-key-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseWooden crafts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495032/wooden-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStrap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseSecret ingredient blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683157/secret-ingredient-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBrooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseWoodworking workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596604/woodworking-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain licenseTaste delicious blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683164/taste-delicious-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChurch Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079269/church-clock-hands-1938-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food taste Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550616/authentic-food-taste-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550624/dinner-specials-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJewelry (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083849/jewelry-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550607/dinner-specials-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food taste story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550638/authentic-food-taste-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBillethead (c. 1938) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078622/billethead-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food taste blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550729/authentic-food-taste-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884748/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBrass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10666333/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseTool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082013/tool-box-hasp-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810951/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseMourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067211/mourning-pendants-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884743/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseGrum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810837/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpit (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081729/spit-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884749/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTrailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884744/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTrammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license