Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsaircraftpigPottery Pig (c. 1938) by John WintersOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 888 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3030 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBear ballerina, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632759/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseBirch Bark Shoe (1938) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078619/birch-bark-shoe-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy valentine's day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEconomy White Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079816/economy-white-cap-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWorld pig day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408533/world-pig-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by John Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082849/butter-mold-c-1939-john-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1941) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087656/crock-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064424/bootjack-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseFish Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079939/fish-weather-vane-c-1938-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseSnow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081713/snow-catcher-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseFlower language poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597602/flower-language-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePatch Pocket and Decorations on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080923/patch-pocket-and-decorations-ky-rifle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal health care poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139328/animal-health-care-poster-templateView licenseAspic Mold (c. 1938) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078515/aspic-mold-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLatch Plate (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066939/latch-plate-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseProtect your pets poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139228/protect-your-pets-poster-templateView licenseCrock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074190/crock-probably-19371938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408574/farm-kids-book-blog-banner-templateView licenseWall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085087/wall-decoration-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licensePet vaccination Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932306/pet-vaccination-facebook-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075585/jug-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licensePet medical service Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932151/pet-medical-service-facebook-post-templateView licenseDrawer Pulls and Key Plate (c. 1936) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065678/drawer-pulls-and-key-plate-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licensePet delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828838/pet-delivery-poster-templateView licenseCap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085505/cap-c-1940-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseRosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseSpring Wedding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671304/spring-wedding-instagram-post-templateView licenseRed Earthenware Pitcher (1935/1942) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062581/red-earthenware-pitcher-19351942-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licensePet club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064533/pet-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064401/bonnet-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman at field mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414716/woman-field-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCrewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074173/crewel-embroidery-valance-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license