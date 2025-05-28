rawpixel
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotovasecanjar
Pottery masterclass poster template
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Crockery Flower Vase (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Pa. German Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrim
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Large Earthen Jar (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Small Pot (c. 1953) by Yolande Delasser
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
Preserving Jar (ca.1937) by Clyde L. Cheney. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Preserving Jar (1935–1942) by Clyde L. Cheney. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
Crock (c. 1936) by Samuel Sulkowitz
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Crock (c. 1938) by Elsie Wein
