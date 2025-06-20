rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotojarantiquecc0
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078813/butter-mold-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Comb Case (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Comb Case (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073971/comb-case-1937-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Two-Handled Crock (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Two-Handled Crock (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072228/two-handled-crock-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Pitcher (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076429/pitcher-1937-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079500/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Batter Jar (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Batter Jar (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064237/batter-jar-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Small Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Small Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081687/small-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080140/hand-made-quilt-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079488/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060373/earthen-churn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228769/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Preserve Jar (c. 1936) by John Matulis
Preserve Jar (c. 1936) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068069/preserve-jar-c-1936-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Small Pot (c. 1953) by Yolande Delasser
Small Pot (c. 1953) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088901/small-pot-c-1953-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license