rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Printed Bedspread (c. 1938) by Edward Kibbee
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsphotorug
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
Bedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078608/bedspread-detail-c-1938-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080237/homespun-bedspread-c-1938-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable flyer mockup design
Editable flyer mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085405/bedspread-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Bedspread (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Bedspread (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078606/bedspread-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umana
Hooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080255/hooked-rug-c-1938-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1938) by Margaret Concha
Applique Quilt (c. 1938) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078491/applique-quilt-c-1938-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080238/homespun-bedspread-c-1938-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Wall Decoration (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
Wall Decoration (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082176/wall-decoration-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Crewel Embroidery (Border) (c. 1938) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidery (Border) (c. 1938) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079477/crewel-embroidery-border-c-1938-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bedspread (c. 1938) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (c. 1938) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078599/bedspread-c-1938-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067086/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Dated Quilt (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Dated Quilt (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079552/dated-quilt-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Embroidered Leather (c. 1938) by Donald Williams
Embroidered Leather (c. 1938) by Donald Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079828/embroidered-leather-c-1938-donald-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064265/bedspread-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Chintz Square (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Chintz Square (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079260/chintz-square-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087333/bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license