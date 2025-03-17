Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaisleypaisley pattern public domainbook paperpatternfabric patternornate textilebookfabricPrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille LacoursiereOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3202 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseLinen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseBook drive Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397381/book-drive-facebook-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082631/beaded-bag-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseDonation Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396516/donation-facebook-post-templateView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081167/printed-textile-c-1938-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion pillow mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807548/editable-cushion-pillow-mockupView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseBe unicorn quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081219/quilt-patches-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079289/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseKerchief (c. 1936) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066772/kerchief-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Miltohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain licenseGreen fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327781/green-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseCorner of Needlepoint Cushion (c. 1936) by Natalie Simonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065246/corner-needlepoint-cushion-c-1936-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089242/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mind Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364162/green-mind-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079784/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseOff-white fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298567/off-white-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseShaker Rug Strip (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070880/shaker-rug-strip-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseBrown fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331713/brown-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseQuilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseCooking quote template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21464067/cooking-quote-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licenseBlock from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078656/block-from-friendship-quilt-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseFriendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel card mockup design., customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21996950/elegant-hotel-card-mockup-design-customizable-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080258/hooked-rug-c-1938-james-vailFree Image from public domain license