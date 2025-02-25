rawpixel
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
Do more things that bring you joy mobile wallpaper template, editable quirky design
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
Y2k graphic elements Instagram post template, editable design
Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph M Lewis
Business card mockup, colorful, funky design
Textile Print (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
Retro Bauhaus patterned background, red houses geometric illustration, editable design
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Retro Bauhaus patterned background, red houses geometric illustration, editable design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
Business card editable mockup element
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Sampler (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Shoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkley
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Coverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Eleanor Rogers
Retro Bauhaus patterned frame background, red houses illustration, editable design
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Calico Print (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morgan
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Hooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Growth strategies Facebook story template
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Growth strategies poster template
Quilt Pattern Square (1941) by Ralph N Morgan
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Art gallery events poster template, editable text & design
Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Baye M Yancey
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
