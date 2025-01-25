rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Eleanor Rogers
Save
Edit Image
rugfabric patternfabricfabric public domainpublic domainwoven fabricwovenvintage rug pattern
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23027230/image-flowers-pattern-personView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Eleanor Rogers
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Eleanor Rogers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081154/printed-textile-c-1938-eleanor-rogersFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079784/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079442/coverlet-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Patches from Quilt (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausser
Patches from Quilt (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076258/patches-from-quilt-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686521/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Shoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkley
Shoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081539/shoulder-shawl-c-1938-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068213/quilt-log-cabin-pattern-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994308/minimal-furniture-home-decor-element-editable-design-setView license
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075137/handspun-bedspread-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994307/minimal-furniture-home-decor-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070123/coverlet-blanket-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994314/minimal-furniture-home-decor-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074060/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, brown textured background, editable design
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, brown textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695876/gold-vintage-frame-mobile-wallpaper-brown-textured-background-editable-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081158/printed-textile-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable design
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696012/gold-vintage-frame-mobile-wallpaper-red-textured-background-editable-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075840/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Stack of clothes element set, editable design
Stack of clothes element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999473/stack-clothes-element-set-editable-designView license
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080238/homespun-bedspread-c-1938-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270257/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Underneath Cloth (c. 1938) by Marie Alain
Underneath Cloth (c. 1938) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082116/underneath-cloth-c-1938-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327761/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Bespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text & design
Bespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10723478/bespoke-tailor-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Stack of clothes element set, editable design
Stack of clothes element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999904/stack-clothes-element-set-editable-designView license
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license