rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
Save
Edit Image
blue floralantique patternpatternpublic domain vintage blue floral papersanimalbirdfabricart
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
White Eagle and Crown of Poland (c. 1450) by Polish 15th Century
White Eagle and Crown of Poland (c. 1450) by Polish 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983171/white-eagle-and-crown-poland-c-1450-polish-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079784/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099821/autumn-bird-collage-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
Aesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517081/aesthetic-ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView license
Corner of Needlepoint Cushion (c. 1936) by Natalie Simon
Corner of Needlepoint Cushion (c. 1936) by Natalie Simon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065246/corner-needlepoint-cushion-c-1936-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099819/autumn-bird-collage-background-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078335/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Bloom Facebook post template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Bloom Facebook post template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119308/image-texture-pencil-drawing-flowerView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081158/printed-textile-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099820/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072396/wall-paper-c-1936-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Live love travel Instagram story template
Live love travel Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView license
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517082/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView license
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079444/coverlet-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Silver Tumbler Cup (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
Silver Tumbler Cup (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081670/silver-tumbler-cup-c-1938-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Editable notepaper green frame background
Editable notepaper green frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516963/editable-notepaper-green-frame-backgroundView license
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077610/textile-drapery-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage iPhone wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Autumn bird collage iPhone wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099822/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067897/piece-crewel-embroidery-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Editable notepaper green desktop wallpaper
Editable notepaper green desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516872/editable-notepaper-green-desktop-wallpaperView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage notepaper desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage notepaper desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515739/editable-vintage-notepaper-desktop-wallpaperView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimet
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086044/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubrano-and-zimetFree Image from public domain license
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517080/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Suzanne Roy
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083759/historical-printed-textile-c-1939-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Rose fragrance poster template
Rose fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769251/image-background-heart-pngView license
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license