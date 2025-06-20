rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Printer's Measure (1938) by Alfred Koehn
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domaingunpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
End gun violence Instagram post template
End gun violence Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640982/end-gun-violence-instagram-post-templateView license
Card for Spinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
Card for Spinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079078/card-for-spinning-wheel-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Sconce (c. 1938) by Alfred Koehn
Sconce (c. 1938) by Alfred Koehn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081390/sconce-c-1938-alfred-koehnFree Image from public domain license
Beef jerky label template, editable design
Beef jerky label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView license
Bible Box (c. 1938) by Alfred Koehn
Bible Box (c. 1938) by Alfred Koehn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078615/bible-box-c-1938-alfred-koehnFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Indian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Indian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080304/indian-chief-weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Spur (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081742/spur-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Andiron (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartz
Andiron (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078467/andiron-c-1938-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081728/spokeshave-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081709/spade-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Hay Knife (c. 1938) by Alfonso Moreno
Hay Knife (c. 1938) by Alfonso Moreno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080189/hay-knife-c-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925507/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079107/carrier-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948006/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Conestoga Wagon Tool Box Lid (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Conestoga Wagon Tool Box Lid (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079404/conestoga-wagon-tool-box-lid-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Trivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Trivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082096/trivet-toaster-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078780/buck-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses blog banner template, editable text
Cowboys and horses blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576416/cowboys-and-horses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082055/toy-bank-hunter-shooting-bear-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Cancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079004/cancelling-machine-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Rattle (1935/1942) by Michael Fenga
Rattle (1935/1942) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062534/rattle-19351942-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Pistol gun element set, editable design
Pistol gun element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003864/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Waffle Iron (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082149/waffle-iron-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Amana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Amana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078462/amana-bakers-hoe-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license