Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpatternartwatercolourpublic domainenvelopepaintingsphotoPrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M LewisOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 819 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2796 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarF Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTextile Print (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081925/textile-print-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseSkull and flowers collage set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332971/image-transparent-png-roseView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081159/printed-textile-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683995/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseTextile Samples (c. 1938) by Edmond Lortshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081943/textile-samples-c-1938-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683997/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079288/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683736/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Ralph M Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084359/quilt-c-1939-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554461/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076844/sampler-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683737/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (Waltman #3) (c. 1940) by Emma M Krumrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089390/pa-german-birth-certificate-waltman-3-c-1940-emma-krumrineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683994/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseCostume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074025/costume-accessory-orange-blossoms-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683999/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064124/applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683998/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseZoar Decorative Painting: "This World and the Next" (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082407/zoar-decorative-painting-this-world-and-the-next-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683734/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071868/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683740/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072393/wall-paper-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor purple phlox flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634183/watercolor-purple-phlox-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077939/wall-paper-c-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634186/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseTextile (1935/1942) by E A Smallerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063487/textile-19351942-smallerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634181/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseBookmark (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064426/bookmark-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547593/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseTable Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077571/table-scarf-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hibiscus flower frame, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683877/watercolor-yellow-hibiscus-flower-frame-editable-tropical-designView licenseZoar Decorated Painting (c. 1938) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082417/zoar-decorated-painting-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684001/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067073/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licensePurse (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081183/purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547542/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseIlluminated Psalm (c. 1939) by Elmer R Kottcamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083806/illuminated-psalm-c-1939-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license