Punch's Sweatheart (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Marionette - "Ahab" (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Dress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Bishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Minstrel Marionette (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Wooden Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Marionette (Detail) (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Dress (c. 1938) by Irene Lawson
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Dress (1935/1942) by Jessie M Benge
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Woman's Dress (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1937) by Jacob Gielens
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Doll with China Head (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
