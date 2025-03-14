Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingsPuppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha SempleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3185 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076583/puppet-mrs-shelby-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076602/puppet-uncle-tom-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080585/mechanical-walking-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseNegro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080653/negro-woman-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074352/doll-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082358/wooden-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseWood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078251/wood-chopper-puppet-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker Doll (1935/1942) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062030/quaker-doll-19351942-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066391/hitching-post-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081742/spur-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076587/puppet-judy-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet - "Chinese Minstrel" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068112/puppet-chinese-minstrel-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseWatch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDress Buckle (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065795/dress-buckle-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079616/doll-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoorstop Doll (c. 1936) by Rosa Burgerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065610/doorstop-doll-c-1936-rosa-burgerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072797/negro-bride-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license"Barnacle Bill" Puppet (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078411/barnacle-bill-puppet-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license