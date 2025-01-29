rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Quilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Save
Edit Image
patternpublic domain quiltfabricartvintagedesignpublic domainillustration
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076828/sampler-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069475/plaid-homespun-coverlet-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Wooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Wooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082336/wooden-chair-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Colorful quilted editable text design, creative font
Colorful quilted editable text design, creative font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView license
Frame of Hair Flowers (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Frame of Hair Flowers (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079993/frame-hair-flowers-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076254/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Rag Carpet (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Rag Carpet (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076717/rag-carpet-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView license
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080155/hand-made-quilt-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084365/quilt-c-1939-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Textile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Textile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063450/textile-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Silk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilson
Silk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081543/silk-couch-cover-c-1938-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Double Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Double Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083352/double-star-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork quilt magic font
Patchwork quilt magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074170/crib-quilt-c-1937-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license