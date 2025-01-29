Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageabstracttextile artpublic domain quiltpublic domain geometric shapesabstract painting shapepatternartdesignQuilt (c. 1938) by Eva WilsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 879 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licensePadded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseDarned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseEagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseSilk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081543/silk-couch-cover-c-1938-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseBe unicorn quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseEconomy Handkerchief and Mitts (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079798/economy-handkerchief-and-mitts-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmbroidered Collar (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079834/embroidered-collar-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican tribal pattern background, colorful abstract, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844701/african-tribal-pattern-background-colorful-abstract-editable-designView licenseEconomy Sewing Supply Holder (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079820/economy-sewing-supply-holder-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727207/flower-market-poster-template-editable-designView licensePin Cushion (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080994/pin-cushion-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseRetro sun ray background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332274/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseEconomy Night Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079814/economy-night-cap-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseEconomy White Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079816/economy-white-cap-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licensePastel marble abstract shape element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999376/pastel-marble-abstract-shape-element-set-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseDoormat mockup, home decoration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885411/doormat-mockup-home-decoration-editable-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseMusic therapy poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23309665/image-patterns-art-wassily-kandinskyView licenseHand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080140/hand-made-quilt-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licenseRetro sun ray background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331499/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseLinen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable towel mockup, home product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197214/editable-towel-mockup-home-product-designView licenseMat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075804/mat-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licensePastel marble abstract shape element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999306/pastel-marble-abstract-shape-element-set-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Black & white polka dots background, collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277579/editable-black-white-polka-dots-background-collage-designView licenseUnderneath Cloth (c. 1938) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082116/underneath-cloth-c-1938-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseSilk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license