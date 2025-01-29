rawpixel
Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
abstracttextile artpublic domain quiltpublic domain geometric shapesabstract painting shapepatternartdesign
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-template
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilson
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-template
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilson
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-template
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilson
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-template
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilson
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-template
Silk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081543/silk-couch-cover-c-1938-carmel-wilson
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-template
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilson
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-template
Economy Handkerchief and Mitts (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079798/economy-handkerchief-and-mitts-c-1938-eva-wilson
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template
Embroidered Collar (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079834/embroidered-collar-c-1938-eva-wilson
African tribal pattern background, colorful abstract, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844701/african-tribal-pattern-background-colorful-abstract-editable-design
Economy Sewing Supply Holder (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079820/economy-sewing-supply-holder-c-1938-eva-wilson
Flower market poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727207/flower-market-poster-template-editable-design
Pin Cushion (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080994/pin-cushion-c-1938-eva-wilson
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332274/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-design
Economy Night Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079814/economy-night-cap-c-1938-eva-wilson
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morris
Economy White Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079816/economy-white-cap-c-1938-eva-wilson
Pastel marble abstract shape element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999376/pastel-marble-abstract-shape-element-set-editable-design
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilson
Doormat mockup, home decoration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885411/doormat-mockup-home-decoration-editable-design
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-posten
Music therapy poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23309665/image-patterns-art-wassily-kandinsky
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080140/hand-made-quilt-c-1938-wilford-shurtliff
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331499/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-design
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilson
Editable towel mockup, home product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197214/editable-towel-mockup-home-product-design
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075804/mat-c-1937-eva-wilson
Pastel marble abstract shape element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999306/pastel-marble-abstract-shape-element-set-editable-design
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacob
Editable Black & white polka dots background, collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277579/editable-black-white-polka-dots-background-collage-design
Underneath Cloth (c. 1938) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082116/underneath-cloth-c-1938-marie-alain
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchwork
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnette