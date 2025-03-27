rawpixel
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView license
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Tiger lily flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730526/tiger-lily-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076634/quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Tiger lily flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715645/tiger-lily-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070670/sampler-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Floral essence poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946522/floral-essence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418218/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418022/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080155/hand-made-quilt-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537845/spring-sale-poster-templateView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081231/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Art therapy workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161826/art-therapy-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076640/quilt-c-1937-gladys-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067095/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Enchanted Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946042/enchanted-gardenView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068165/quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418131/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Thank you poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537846/thank-you-poster-templateView license
Economy Handkerchief (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079796/economy-handkerchief-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Visit Japan Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823897/visit-japan-facebook-post-templateView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836775/patchworkView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418250/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Wall poster editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11536906/wall-poster-editable-mockupView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license