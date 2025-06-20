rawpixel
Quilt (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Applique & Patchwork Coverlet (1935/1942) by George Loughridge
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Crock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridge
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Stoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kelly
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Grotesque Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Churn (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1938) by Henry Granet
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
