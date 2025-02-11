Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain patchesartwatercolorpublic domainblackboardpaintingsphotorugQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine HastingsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 793 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2706 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081231/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flyer mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079443/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067100/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070093/coverlet-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseLinen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075702/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070670/sampler-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074081/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseOil patch desert poster template, petrol crisis concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426441/imageView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseOil path background, mountains border illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419590/imageView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076634/quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075620/lace-scarf-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseOil patch desert flyer template, petrol crisis concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426422/imageView licenseEconomy Handkerchief (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079796/economy-handkerchief-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542584/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076853/sampler-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081207/quilt-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license